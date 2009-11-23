13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 23, 2009
1. LOTD 231109 Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton got her bling on at a joint celebration for the launch of Solange Azagury-Partridge's Stoned Jewellery Collection and the premiere of The Letter at private member's club, Home House. Wearing an orchid-purple puff-skirted dress that was attention-grabbing in itself, Thandie added drama with a statement necklace from the Stoned collection.
-
November 23, 2009
2. LOTD 231109 Leona Lewis
Leona Lewis totally stole the limelight on last night's American Music Awards in LA. Flying the flag for British fashion, Leona went for the serious wow-factor in this PVC Vivienne Westwood bustier dress. She teamed the tough-luxe frock with platform shoeboots with chain detailing and her long hair swished over one shoulder.
-
November 23, 2009
3. LOTD 231109 Cheryl Cole
Saturday was a busy night for Cheryl Cole. She went straight from the judge's table on X Factor to the birthday party of Girls Aloud band mate Kimberley Walsh. And with no time to change it was lucky that CC was already party-perfect in her coral-pink bustier dress, black button-up booties with a pair of twinkling diamond dangler earrings.
-
November 23, 2009
4. LOTD 231109 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes knows how to dress her curvaceous Latina figure to perfection. Appearing at the CNN Heroes an All Star Tribute event, she wore a strapless black fit and flare frock with gold foil embellishment, her hair in a beehive updo and black satin peep-toes for Hollywood-style elegance.
-
November 23, 2009
5. LOTD 231109 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman never fails to please with her red carpet choices and we just love the paintbox colour clash she had going on at the Brothers film premiere in New York. She donned a purple-blue frock with azure-coloured waist belt, yellow clutch bag and fuchsia-pink heels... And she totally pulled it off.
November 23, 20091 of 5
LOTD 231109 Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton got her bling on at a joint celebration for the launch of Solange Azagury-Partridge's Stoned Jewellery Collection and the premiere of The Letter at private member's club, Home House. Wearing an orchid-purple puff-skirted dress that was attention-grabbing in itself, Thandie added drama with a statement necklace from the Stoned collection.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018