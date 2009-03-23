13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 23, 2009
1. Reese Witherspoon LOTD 23/03/09Reese Witherspoon donned this silver grey minidress by Rodarte for the premiere of her film Monsters vs Aliens. The Rodarte sister's slightly space age look was a fitting choice for the science-fiction themed movie.
-
March 23, 2009
2. Liv Tyler LOTD 23/03/09Liv Tyler's got the relaxed look down. A super casual ensemble of black leggings, trench and yellow dress goes high fashion with the addition of Raybans, gladiator sandals and a squishy Stella McCartney tote bag. The matching red mani-pedi helps too!
-
March 23, 2009
3. Jessica Alba 23/03/09Jessica Alba keeps it casual in Los Angeles in skinnies, lumberjack shirt and biker jacket. We love the coordinating chocolate brown leather of her riding style boots and jacket.
-
March 23, 2009
4. Agyness Deyn LOTD 23/03/09Aggy seems to have ditched her off-the-wall zany look — at least temporarily. We've seen a sleeker, chicer Agyness of late and we likey. She topped off skintight black jeans and buckle boots and the season's all important double-breasted blazer. With her neat bob and New York manicure Agyness looks perfectly polished.
-
March 23, 2009
5. Eva Longoria Parker LOTD 23/03/09
Check Eva Longoria out in her jumpsuit! We're so used to seeing the Desperate Housewife in brightly coloured, fitted frocks that we did a double take when we clocked her in this wide-legged floaty onesie. Love the relaxed hair do, the aviators and the laid-back attitude. Hopefully we'll be seeing more of this summery, hippy chick Eva.
March 23, 2009
