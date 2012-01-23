Angelina Jolie is the image of Kate Middleton, Kate Bosworth is the ultimate lady in red, while Jessica Alba, Diane Kruger and Alexa Chung wow at the Chanel bash in Vegas!
Monday 23 January, 2012
January 23, 2012
1. Angelina Jolie in Michael Kors
Has Angelina Jolie been taking style tips from Kate Middleton? The Hollywood super-star looked every inch the Duchess in a black lace column with thigh-high split by Michael Kors at the Producers Guild of America Awards. Even her bouncy blowdry was very Kate-esque. So elegant.
January 23, 2012
2. Diane Kruger in Chanel
Looking radiant as always, Diane Kruger opted for an iridescent number to the Chanel bash, finishing off the look with strappy metallic sandals and a fresh-faced make-up look.
January 23, 2012
3. Kate Bosworth Antonio Beradi
Kate Bosworth worked top-to-toe scarlet at the Sundance Film Festival in a lipstick red embellished shift by Antonio Berardi. Ladylike and sexy – you don’t get more perfect than this!
January 23, 2012
4. Jessica Alba in Chanel
Jessica Alba was monochrome perfection in a contrast pencil dress at the Chanel party in Vegas. The starlet added bold red lips to really make the graphic look pop.
January 23, 2012
5. Alexa Chung in Chanel
Alexa Chung hit the Chanel party in Las Vegas in an ice blue tweed minishift complete with an adorable ruffled skirt. Even her black bow shoes were darling. The Brit fashionista joined stars including Jessica Alba and Diane Kruger at the bash, where she hit the decks for a spot of DJing.
