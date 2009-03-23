13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 23, 2009
1. Jennifer Aniston LOTD 23/02/09Jen looked like a million dollars at the Oscars in a shimmering Valentino couture gown. We were delighted to see that the actress ditched the black in favour of this gorgeous strapless number — and good thing, too, because Angelina Jolie was wearing a black strapless column! Jennifer hit the ceremony with boyfriend John Mayer but avoided bumping into Brad and Ange by skipping the red carpet.
-
March 23, 2009
2. Marisa Tomei LOTD 23/02/09Despite conceding her Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Penelope Cruz, Marisa looked like a winner in her Atelier Versace ivory gown. With its sweeping train and concertina-style pleats, it certainly wasn't an easy dress to pull off, but The Wrestler actress proves she's got what it takes to pull off high-voltage drama.
-
March 23, 2009
3. Sarah Jessica Parker LOTD 23/02/09Sarah Jessica Parker looked positively Carrie-esque in this strapless, flouncy frock by Christian Dior Haute Couture. The Sex and The City actress showed off the splendid belted creation at the Oscars, which she attended alongside her hubby Matthew Broderick.
-
March 23, 2009
4. Natalie Portman LOTD 23/02/09Natalie Portman was one of the few actresses to eschew nude or black on the Oscars red carpet, making a splash in this pink strapless number by Rodarte. As usual, she looked effortlessly elegant.
-
March 23, 2009
5. Victoria Beckham LOTD 23/02/09Victoria Beckham hit Elton John's annual pre-Oscar party in a black carpet-sweeping gown of her own design. We especially love the statement shoulders (big news for autumn/winter 09) and the dramatic train. Proof positive that you don't have to flash flesh to look drop-dead gorgeous.
March 23, 20091 of 5
Jennifer Aniston LOTD 23/02/09
Jen looked like a million dollars at the Oscars in a shimmering Valentino couture gown. We were delighted to see that the actress ditched the black in favour of this gorgeous strapless number — and good thing, too, because Angelina Jolie was wearing a black strapless column! Jennifer hit the ceremony with boyfriend John Mayer but avoided bumping into Brad and Ange by skipping the red carpet.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018