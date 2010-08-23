13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 23, 2010
1. Christina Hendricks
Mad Men’s Christina Hendricks was a vision in black taffeta at the Creative Arts Emmys in a dramatic ballgown designed by Christian Siriano. The flame-haired beauty kept the attention firmly on her frock with only the addition of a slick of red lipstick and delicate drop earrings.
-
August 23, 2010
2. Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore was in her element at the V Festival in a hippie-chick fringed top, high-wasted trousers and brown leather boots. Drew, who was promoting her new film, Going The Distance, topped off her look with a floppy felt hat that kept her shielded from the elements and as incognito as possible as she hung out with her co-star and on-off again boyfriend, Justin Long.
-
August 23, 2010
3. Dita Von Teese
The gorgeous burlesque artist managed to look both sexy and ladylike at the opening of the Louis Vuitton store in Santa Monica, California. While the plunging bustier and elbow-length leather gloves lent the look an S&M edge, the mid-length skirt and satin bow heels were totally charming.
-
August 23, 2010
4. Florence Welch
Florence Welch teamed her mustard-hued Topshop blouse with high-waisted shorts and a bag (by Mulberry) in this season’s must-have print, leopard. Fab!
-
August 23, 2010
5. Diana Vickers
X Factor star Diana Vickers hit the V Festival in a pop-art shift dress and platform suede booties. We’re crazy about the printed sleeves on her snappy little number.
