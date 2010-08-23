Drew Barrymore was in her element at the V Festival in a hippie-chick fringed top, high-wasted trousers and brown leather boots. Drew, who was promoting her new film, Going The Distance, topped off her look with a floppy felt hat that kept her shielded from the elements and as incognito as possible as she hung out with her co-star and on-off again boyfriend, Justin Long.

