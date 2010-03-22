13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 22, 2010
1. LOTD 220310 Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley swished into the Laurence Olivier Awards in this fabulous print maxidress. We're loving the longer length on the starlet… Teamed with dishevelled updo and a twinkling cocktail ring Keira's outfit made for understated evening glamour.
-
March 22, 2010
2. LOTD 220310 Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin was one scarlet lady in her red lace cocktail dress at The Genesis Awards in Los Angeles last night. She teamed the lacy number with matching red box clutch bag, nude nails and make-up and silver heels. Party perfection.
-
March 22, 2010
3. LOTD 220310 Kim Cattral
Kim Cattrall went for the ruffle factor at the Laurence Olivier Awards in this one-shouldered oyster-coloured dress. The Sex and the City actress teamed her cocktail frock with nude heels and clutch bag and added twinkling studs and gently waved updo for a perfect awards look.
-
March 22, 2010
4. LOTD 220310 Eva Longoria Parker
Eva Longoria went for stand-out stripes at a fundraiser in California yesterday. She stacked up the inches with a pair of sky-high platforms. We love her curly bouffant hairstyle!
-
March 22, 2010
5. LOTD 220310 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen worked her boho eclectic look at the Odd Molly flagship store opening in LA. Wearing a hot pink babydoll dress with a grey leather jacket and nude ballet pumps Helena was, as ever, the gorgeous model off duty.
March 22, 20101 of 5
