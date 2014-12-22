13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 22, 2014
1. Jessica Alba Gives Us Serious Bag Envy
How cute is Jessica Alba's outfit? We love the white, navy and burgundy theme - and those boots and that bag? We love.
-
December 22, 2014
2. Taylor Swift Goes Matchy-Matchy With Her Winter Accessories
Taylor Swift matched up her boots, bag, hat and gloves out and about in New York... Do you like the wintery burgundy-themed look?
-
December 22, 2014
3. Natalia Vodianova Channeled Timeless Parisian Style
Natalia Vodianova channeled timeless Parisian style in a trench coat, sweater, tailored trousers and patent ankle boots.
-
December 22, 2014
4. Kate Upton Shows Off Her Tiny Waist In A Daring Leather Look
It was no surprise when Kate Upton won the Sexiest Woman at the People Magazine Awards, especially clad in this Tamara Mellon shirt and Thomas Wylde skirt cinched in with a studded The Way We Wore belt.
-
December 22, 2014
5. Kim Kardashian Amps Up Her Lunch Date Look
Kim Kardashian amped up her LA lunch date look with a pair of Alaia heels and seriously push-up, zip bustier top.
