13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 22, 2010
1. LOTD 221110 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl was statuesque in a white and gold wrap-around dress on the results show of the X Factor on Sunday. The diminutive pop star added height (and edge) to the elegant ensemble with a pair of killer Perspex platform sandals and kept her hair in a voluminous chignon.
November 22, 2010
2. LOTD 221110 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba played with symmetry at the American Music Awards in her black one-shoulder dress, ankle strap velvet heels and chunky brass and silver choker. With her hair slicked back and her eyes all smokey, she looked fierce and beyond fabulous.
November 22, 2010
3. LOTD 221110 Kate Bosworth
Kate got all dolled up for the premiere of The Warrior's Way in a white floral and lace frock by Erdem and dainty, strappy metallic sandals. The fashion-savvy actress matched the retro-chic look with a vintage-style hairdo and a bright pink lipstick. Swoon!
November 22, 2010
4. LOTD 221110 Kate Bosworth
J-Lo looked beyond sexy in a black jersey jumpsuit with gold adornments at the launch of Gucci's children collection. The curvy-licious super-star, who posed in ads for the fashion house with her two-year-old twins Max and Emme, completed the look with strappy black sandals and oodles of gold chunky jewellery.
November 22, 2010
5. LOTD 221110 Demi Moore
Demi Moore cut a fine figure in a navy cocktail dress with jewelled neckline at the CNN Heroes dinner. The actress kept her signature long locks shiny and loose and her accessories to a minimum. Elegant and effortless as usual.
