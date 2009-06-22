13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 22, 2009
1. LOTD 220609 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson was the ultimate party girl in Miami in this fabulous skin-tight minidress that showed off her tan and new darker hairstyle to perfection. We especially love the black piping that contours the dress, creating a super-sleek silhouette.
-
June 22, 2009
2. LOTD 220609 Marion Cotillard
The Oscar winner chose a petal pink chiffon frock by John Galliano for Dior, which she toughened up with a double-loop brown studded belt and bronze accessories. The actress was attending the Chicago premiere of Public Enemies, in which she stars alongside Johnny Depp and Christian Bale.
-
June 22, 2009
3. LOTD 220609 Alexa Chung
It's good to know we're not the only ones battling rain in the summer - Alexa Chung shielded herself against a rain storm in NYC in a cute trench teamed with skinny jeans and suede booties. The It-girl took in a night of entertainment on Broadway, checking out The Lion King.
-
June 22, 2009
4. LOTD 220609 Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood's fashion sense is getting better and better with each red carpet event. The russet-haired actress flaunted a classic black off-the-shoulder frock at the Paris premiere of Whatever Works. Despite the traditional shape, accessories and up-do, Evan's look is totally modern thanks to her smouldering eye make-up and cheeky ankle tattoo.
See more celebrities with smoky eyes and find out how to get the look
-
June 22, 2009
5. LOTD 220609 Keira Knightley
Although she was in costume, we couldn't resist highlighting Keira Knightley's travel-chic outfit on the set of London Boulevard. We don't know what we love more: the floppy hat, the distressed denim, the T-bar shoes, the slouchy blazer or the tan carry-all. Ladies, take style tips ahead of your next voyage.
