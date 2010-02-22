13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 22, 2010
1. LOTD 220210 Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet was stunning in her fitted Stella McCartney dress with peek-a-boo lace pannelling at this year's BAFTAs ceremomy. The actress was at the BAFTAs to present the award for Best Actress having accepted the gong herself last year. We think she deserves an award for this outfit... That honed bod is dressed to perfection in McCartney's design. Tousled blonde locks and plum nails finish her red carpet look.
-
February 22, 2010
2. LOTD 220210 Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan has gotten into her stride with this red carpet dressing lark. Wowing us at the BAFTAs ceremony last night, the Best Actress winner donned this floral print dress by Vionnet teamed with black platform shoes.
-
February 22, 2010
3. LOTD 220210 Claire Danes
Claire Danes was serenely elegant in her silver Burberry Prorsum gown. The draped dress folded around the actress in swathes of silk. Claire added red lipstick and a twinkling diamond cuff and earrings and was very much the Hollywood beauty.
-
February 22, 2010
4. LOTD 220210 Anna Kendrick
Twilight and Up in the Air starlet Anna Kendrick kept things sassy in this egg yolk-yellow dress by Pucci. She teamed the embellished design with intricate gold strappy sandals by Jimmy Choo and a gold cuff.
-
February 22, 2010
5. LOTD 220210 Bonnie Wright
Harry Potter beauty Bonnie Wright continued her run of hot Prada dresses on the red carpet in this nude, statement shouldered number. The young actress went for a matching embellished clutch bag and a loose updo topped off with twinkling Wright & Teague earrings.
