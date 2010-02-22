Kate Winslet was stunning in her fitted Stella McCartney dress with peek-a-boo lace pannelling at this year's BAFTAs ceremomy. The actress was at the BAFTAs to present the award for Best Actress having accepted the gong herself last year. We think she deserves an award for this outfit... That honed bod is dressed to perfection in McCartney's design. Tousled blonde locks and plum nails finish her red carpet look.