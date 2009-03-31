Victoria Beckham struts her stuff in Milan in a dVb dress with a Dolce & Gabbana crocodile bag. This is our favourite ensemble of the three Posh wore (in one day!) before watching a football match with David. The dress is beautifully figure-flattering, the short gloves to-die-for and the Dolce is perfection. We don't imagine she really needs a tote remotely that large (surely one has people to carry things?), but lord, is it a gorgeous piece of arm candy.