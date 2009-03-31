13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 31, 2009
1. Victoria Beckham LOTD 22/12/08Victoria Beckham struts her stuff in Milan in a dVb dress with a Dolce & Gabbana crocodile bag. This is our favourite ensemble of the three Posh wore (in one day!) before watching a football match with David. The dress is beautifully figure-flattering, the short gloves to-die-for and the Dolce is perfection. We don't imagine she really needs a tote remotely that large (surely one has people to carry things?), but lord, is it a gorgeous piece of arm candy.
March 31, 2009
2. Lily Allen LOTD 22/12/08Lily Allen has gone through something of a style overhaul in the last few weeks. Gone are the prom dresses and trainers of yesteryear and in their place a floor-length gown wearing Lil. This fringed teal coloured number is from Alberta Ferretti's SS09 collection. We love the elegant new look!
March 31, 2009
3. Katie Holmes LOTD 22/12/08Katie Holmes nails the urban casual look as she steps out of her New York apartment on her birthday. Wearing a military style coat with gold buttons, boot-leg jeans and red patent flats, Katie's look is perfectly modern-classic.
March 31, 2009
4. Jennifer Aniston LOTD 22/12/08The snow was falling in New York as Jennifer Aniston stepped out for the second night in a row with John Mayer. The Marley and Me star wore a sleek bell-sleeved black coat, boots and carried a slouchy brown tote.
March 31, 2009
5. Gwen Stefani 22/12/08Gwen Stefani gets festive in a cosy red coat as she heads out in Beverley Hills. We love how she's topped a super relaxed outfit of jeans and baggy boots with a chic coat and over-sized patent bag.
