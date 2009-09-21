13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 21, 2009
1. LOTD 210909 Kate Moss
Kate Moss hit the Topshop show at London Fashion Week in luxe-casual style. She expertly upped the style quota of her totally Kate ensemble of teeny tiny shorts, white vest layered with white shirt by adding a heavily embroidered shrunken jacket, a fedora and cute heels. Possibly not the most front row-friendly outfit (restricted viewing for whoever was sitting behind her) but she certainly looked fashion fabulous.
September 21, 2009
2. LOTD 210909 Victoria Beckham
We've seen Victoria Beckham in nothing but her Victoria Beckham Collection dresses of late so it's nice to see her back in something a little edgy by way of these skinny black leather trousers with studded detail around the ankle. She finished the rock-chick look with a black vest, neon pink nails and her YSL Tributes.
September 21, 2009
3. LOTD 210909 Blake Lively
Blake Lively upped the glam factor at the Primetime Emmys in this lipstick-red Versace gown with plunging neckline and sparkling embellishement down one shoulder. Unusually, she wore her hair scraped back which showed off her toned shoulders.
September 21, 2009
4. LOTD 210909 Chloe Sevigny
The normally hipster Chloe Sevigny came over all ladylike in this one-shouldered Isaac Mizrahi gown at the Primetime Emmy Awards. Chloe added a touch of gold with a brooch pinned at her hip teamed with a glinting bracelet and statement ring. A slick of red lipstick complete this glamorous look.
September 21, 2009
5. LOTD 210909 Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe kept her Camden hipster look in her black tunic shaped dress at the Mulberry party in Claridges Ballroom last night. Love that pillarbox-red Mulberry clutch bag!
