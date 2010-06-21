13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 21, 2010
Taylor Swift channelled summer's soft pastels in her pretty-pretty lilac J. Mendel dress at the 41st Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony. The frock featured asymmetric detailing on the front, and she teamed the look with nude Christian Louboutins. Gorgeous.
June 21, 2010
Kristen Stewart has pulled out a series of successful minidresses during the promotional tour of Twilight: Eclipse, and the actress looked fantastic at the German photo call in a royal-blue accented number by Versace.
June 21, 2010
Eva Herzigova was pretty in blush-pink pre-autumn 2010 Dolce & Gabbana as she opened the Harrods Summer Sale this weekend. The supermodel teamed her strapless dress with Chopard jewellery and glitzy gold heels.
June 21, 2010
Rachel Weisz was a vision at the Dolce & Gabbana men's 20th anniversary party in a sparkly black mini by the designers themselves.
June 21, 2010
An LBD with a twist! We love Marisa Tomei's mini with its interesting shoulder detail and ruching, which she chose to wear for the LA premiere of Cyrus.
