13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 21, 2011
1. LOTD 210211
With London Fashion Week kicking off this weekend, there was no doubt that style maven Alexa Chung would have a killer wardrobe lined up. Proving that understated classics can have just as much of an impact as more daring pieces, she styled a simple Breton dress with a camel trench and heeled brogues for an elegant daytime look.
February 21, 2011
2. LOTD 210211
Diane Kruger looked utterly majestic at the Berlinale Film Festival in Germany wearing a layered silk gown by Chanel. Loose ringlets and barely-there make-up added to the feminine feel.
February 21, 2011
3. LOTD 210211
Not to be outdone by her British style rivals, Olivia Palermo worked her magic with a blend of high-end and high street pieces at the Matthew Williamson AW 11/12 show. A cosy sweater by the designer gave a laid-back twist to her ethereal Topshop maxi skirt. Stacked gold bangles added a touch of glamour.
February 21, 2011
4. LOTD 210211
Nicola Roberts went front row at Henry Holland's AW 11/12 show in one of the designer's quirky creations. She popped a leather jacket over the flapper-style frock for a winning take on the trend for fringing.
February 21, 2011
5. LOTD 210211
Jameela Jamil worked a playful blend of kitsch and girlie at the Betty Jackson AW 11/12 show, pairing a coral prom dress with polka dot heels and a Liquorice Allsorts necklace.
