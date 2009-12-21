13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 21, 2009
1. LOTD 211209 Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker stunned in another incredible outfit while appearing on American TV to promote her latest film, Have You Heard About The Morgans? The Sex and The City actress wore a gorgeous nude Sophie Theallet dress with Chanel stockings and Chanel platforms and finished off the look with her tousled blonde locks and a number of colourful bracelets.
December 21, 2009
2. LOTD 211209 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese went for an all-brown ensemble while out and about in LA at the weekend. The burlesque star wore a mid-length button-up dress with elbow length gloves, matching heels and her signature red lipstick.
December 21, 2009
3. LOTD 211209 Chloë Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny worked her on-trend animal print trousers and leather jacket look to the My Son, My Son What Have Ye Done premiere in LA. Chloe teamed the patterned high-waist trousers with a white tee, oversized clutch and black strappy sandals. Her rouge lips finished the outfit off to perfection.
December 21, 2009
4. LOTD 211209 Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal wore a stunning long-sleeved fuchsia floral-print dress for her appearance on the Today Show in New York. Maggie, who was there to promote her new film Crazy Heart with Jeff Bridges, teamed the gorgeous frock with a cute wavy hairdo and rosy lips.
December 21, 2009
5. LOTD 211209 Courteney Cox
Couteney Cox dressed ultra-cool for the Darfur T-shirt launch at Propr store in LA. The Friends actress wore a gun-metal leather jacket over a gorgeous ruffled blouse with skinny jeans and high-heeled boots for the event.
