13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 20, 2016
1. Gigi Hadid Looks Fierce In Mugler
Gigi Hadid looked totally amazing at the 2016 iHeartRadio Awards in a red Mugler suit with a matching red lip and flashy choker.
-
June 20, 2016
2. Miranda Kerr Makes Us Want A Shirt Dress
Miranda Kerr looked cute in a pastel blue shirt dress with simple sandals.
-
June 20, 2016
3. Hailey Baldwin Gave Us #LegEnvy In Kayat
Hailey Baldwin looked so hot at the iHeartRadio Awards in a glitzy (and ridiculously short) Kayat dress, with her beachy hair up with a smokey eye.
-
June 20, 2016
4. Olivia Palermo Does Double Denim
Olivia Palermo nailed off-duty chic walking her dog in New York in jeans and a denim shirt, with a summery jacket and slippers.
-
June 20, 2016
5. Nicole Scherizinger Wears An Attention-Grabbing Jumpsuit
Nicole Scherzinger wore a statement jumpsuit at the first round of the X Factor auditions and opinion is split — verdict?
