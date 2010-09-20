13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 20, 2010
1. LOTD 200910
Lily Allen gave us a lesson in how to work the cape trend at the Topshop Unique show at London Fashion Week in a gorgeous grey and black Louis Vuitton number! Giving her sultry look a pop of colour, Lily added some gorgeous red Chanel arm-candy!
-
September 20, 2010
2. LOTD 200910
Olivia Palermo went front row at Mulberry and Julien McDonald at London Fashion Week in a stunning midnight blue DVF ruffled silk leaf tiered skirt teamed with wow-worthy Charlotte Olympia heels and a Hermes clutch. A few choice statement accessories and some red nails added some subtle colour.
-
September 20, 2010
3. LOTD 200910
With the success of her show, boyfriend Jude Law sitting front row, and her pick of all her gorgeous designs to wear, it’s no wonder Sienna Miller was all smiles at her Twenty8Twelve SS11 showcase at London Fashion Week. Wearing jeans and tee from her own collection, Sienna dressed-up the casual look with a pair of suede Jimmy Choo peeptoe wedges.
-
September 20, 2010
4. LOTD 200910
Going all out for monochrome, Cat Deeley wore spray-on leather leggings teamed with a white blazer jacket at the Julien McDonald show at London Fashion Week. She toughened up her look with calf-high studded leather boots and a fringed bag.
-
September 20, 2010
5. LOTD 200910
Returning to old-school Hollywood glamour, Eva Mendes wowed crowds on the last day of the Toronto Film Festival in a floor-length, sequinned, mid-sleeved gown. The stunning actress kept to a silver screen look with her hair and make-up, giving locks those gentle Veronica Lake style waves. What a stylish way to close the festival!
September 20, 20101 of 5
LOTD 200910
Lily Allen gave us a lesson in how to work the cape trend at the Topshop Unique show at London Fashion Week in a gorgeous grey and black Louis Vuitton number! Giving her sultry look a pop of colour, Lily added some gorgeous red Chanel arm-candy!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018