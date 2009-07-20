13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 20, 2009
1. LOTD 200709 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes took a break from her Italian holiday with Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana to hit a photocall at the Giffoni Film Festival in Salerno. The Latin movie beauty was the ultimate summer girl in a flowing maxidress, towering wedges and a pair of oversized sunglasses perched on her head. Bellissima!
July 20, 2009
3. LOTD 200709 Sienna Miller
This is set to be the summer of Sienna as the actress promotes her first ever big-budget action flick, GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra. First stop Sidney where the blonde beauty wowed at the press congerence in an itsy bitsy printed tea dress. We're not 100 per cent sold on wearing boots in scorching temperatures but we salute Sienna's fierceless fashion sense and brave ensembles. We're looking forward to seeing what comes next.
July 20, 2009
4. LOTD 200709 Katherine Heigl
Katherine Heigl was pretty as a picture at the LA premiere of her latest film, The Ugly Truth. The Grey's Anatomy star tends to favour sophisticated Fifties-style gowns and frocks but makes this ruffled, chiffon number more youthful with a stack of jewelled necklaces and seriously sultry eyes.
July 20, 2009
5. LOTD 200709 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson was all smiles as she ran errands in LA. And who could blame her? We'd be grinning from ear to ear too if we owned her adorable printed sundress and split-toe sandals. Too cute for words.
