Eva Mendes took a break from her Italian holiday with Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana to hit a photocall at the Giffoni Film Festival in Salerno. The Latin movie beauty was the ultimate summer girl in a flowing maxidress, towering wedges and a pair of oversized sunglasses perched on her head. Bellissima!

