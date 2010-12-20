Emily Blunt was one step ahead in the fashion stakes at the Gulliver's Travels premiere in LA, wearing one Roksanda Ilincic's SS11 designs. The bold shade of the top gives the formal knee-length skirt a playful twist, and her neutral Jimmy Choo heels were leg-lengthening - we'll be keeping this on file for inspiration next season.

