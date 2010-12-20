13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 20, 2010
Emily Blunt was one step ahead in the fashion stakes at the Gulliver's Travels premiere in LA, wearing one Roksanda Ilincic's SS11 designs. The bold shade of the top gives the formal knee-length skirt a playful twist, and her neutral Jimmy Choo heels were leg-lengthening - we'll be keeping this on file for inspiration next season.
WATCH EMILY BLUNT IN GULLIVER'S TRAVELS
December 20, 2010
If there's anyone we can trust to look sleek despite the cold snap, it's Victoria Beckham in an Alexander McQueen coat and nude Brian Atwood pumps. The look is signature VB: clean, tailored lines and muted tones make for an understated but perfectly put together look.
December 20, 2010
Blake Lively was cosy chic for her Christmas tree hunt in New York in a layered combo of tapestry cape and buckle boots. A Chanel quilted black tote added a high-fashion polish.
December 20, 2010
Kate Middleton is proving to be one stylish Princess-to-be, we love her smart and spot-on style. Stepping out at the Teenage Cancer Trust Christmas Party in Norfolk she worked a monochrome midi dress from Temperley with an on-trend velvet blazer.
December 20, 2010
Angelina Jolie opted for tailored classics at The Tourist photocall in Madrid, given a tactile winter feel from a cream mohair shrug by Michael Kors. A low ponytail and feline eyes were a subtle but feminine finish.
