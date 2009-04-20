13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 20, 2009
1. Sarah Jessica Parker LOTD 20/04/09Theatre-lover SJP hit the opening of Mary Stuart on Broadway in a black satin dress and notice-me hot pink shoes. The Sex and The City fashionista finished off the look with a sharp-shouldered opera coat, a double strand of pearls and a classic Chanel chain-strap bag. Ultra chic.
-
April 20, 2009
2. Victoria Beckham LOTD 20/04/09Posh embarked on yet another shopping trip in LA in a black zippered dress with cocoon waist, a pair of ankle boots and one of her many Birkin bags. Perhaps not the most practical outfit for bargain hunting, but flawless nonetheless.
-
April 20, 2009
3. Dita Von Teese LOTD 20/04/09Just how adorable does Dita look? We love that she doesn't do scruff, even at a music festival. For Coachella, the burlesque star stood out in a pretty printed dress with sailor collar, classic boat shoes and a pair of retro shades.
-
April 20, 2009
4. Agyness Deyn LOTD 20/04/09We can always rely on Agyness Deyn to boast the edgiest outfit at a party and at Coachella she didn't disappoint. Sporting a splattered jersey dress over a bikini and teaming it with Converse and a tomato red bandana in her platinum locks, the Brit supermodel looked cool and ready to rock on.
-
April 20, 2009
5. Mischa Barton LOTD 20/04/09Mischa looked ultra-hip at a photocall in Milan in a relaxed check shirt and baggy harem pants cinched at the waist with a Louis Vuitton belt. The design house's eponymous tribal sandals added polish and edge to the fashion-forward look.
