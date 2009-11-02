We wish we could look like Kate Moss every time we stepped off a long-haul flight. The supermodel arrived at Heathrow in jet set-style wearing a signature all black outfit with a dalmatian print coat thrown over the top. Teamed with ballet flats, vintage-look sunnies and a grey tote bag for all her in-flight essentials, Kate was every inch the A-list stylista.

SEE MORE KATE MOSS STYLE