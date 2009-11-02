13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 2, 2009
1. LOTD 021109 Demi Moore
Demi Moore swapped her usual red carpet look of frock and heels for a super-cool RM by Roland Mouret Hyperion jumpsuit at L'Oréal's fragrance launch in New York. The dove-grey onesie featured peg-leg pants and origami detail at the bust. Demi styled it up with black peep-toes, clutch bag and diamonds for an elegant take on the one-piece trend.
November 2, 2009
2. LOTD 021109 Kate Moss
We wish we could look like Kate Moss every time we stepped off a long-haul flight. The supermodel arrived at Heathrow in jet set-style wearing a signature all black outfit with a dalmatian print coat thrown over the top. Teamed with ballet flats, vintage-look sunnies and a grey tote bag for all her in-flight essentials, Kate was every inch the A-list stylista.
November 2, 2009
3. LOTD 021109 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was out walking her pooch in New York working a smart, urban look. We love her funnel neck coat and those off-white jazz shoes that are never far from her feet. Take note of the bag ladies - satchel-style and fringed - that's two hot bag trends in one!
November 2, 2009
4. LOTD 021109 Georgina Chapman
Georgina Chapman aka Ms Marchesa was divine in this fluttering cocktail dress at the Annual Fall Masquerade Gala in New York. Georgina let her snow-white dress do the talking wearing no accessories and a pair of black courts.
November 2, 2009
5. LOTD 021109 Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan went for an off-the-shoulder look in this silk tunic dress at the Kerzner Mazagan Beach Resort launch party in Morocco. We love this glamorous laidback look. All the starlet needed to do was slip off her heels she'd be ready for a midnight stroll on the beach!
