13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 19, 2009
1. Eva Mendes LOTD 02/03/09Eva was Fifties-chic in a fit-and-flare dress splashed with colourful blooms at the Live premiere in Rome. Satin platform courts completed the retro look.
March 19, 2009
2. Jennifer Aniston LOTD 02/03/09Jen is on a role. The Marley and Me star promoted her latest film with Owen Wilson in Germany in a shrunken blazer, ivory bubble-hem skirt and fierce black platform sandals. Look out for her outfit tomorrow after the London premiere of the film.
March 19, 2009
3. Milla Jovovich LOTD 02/03/09Model and actress Milla was front row, centre at the Roberto Cavalli show at Milan Fashion Week in a floral blouse and sequinned mini with scalloped hem.
March 19, 2009
4. Scarlett Johansson LOTD 02/03/09Scarlett Johansson put in a star appearance at Milan Fashion Week to promote the Dolce & Gabbana make-up range, for which she is the spokesmodel, at a cocktail party in the Italian fashion capital. The actress teamed a pink satin blouse with cigarette pants, allowing her flawless skin and deep pink lippy to do all the talking.
March 19, 2009
5. Kristen Stewart LOTD 02/03/09Kristen Stewart is the hot new actress on the block and, based on her turn in the vampire flick Twilight and her fashion-forward red carpet style, we can certainly see why. The pretty brunette lit up the red carpet in Tokyo in a white one-shoulder gown with perfect draping and ruching.
