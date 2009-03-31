13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 31, 2009
1. Penelope Cruz LOTD 02/02/09Pen was ravishing in floor-length Chanel lace at the Goya Cinema Awards in Madrid. Can we just say WOW?
March 31, 2009
2. Marisa Tomei LOTD 02/02/09The Wrestler star jazzed up her strapless white gown with a statement necklace and snappy purple clutch at the Directors Guild Awards in LA.
March 31, 2009
3. Claire Danes LOTD 02/02/09Indigo seems to be the first choice for stars on the red carpet these days (there were blues aplenty at the SAG Awards). Claire Danes was the latest actress to work the bold hue in a plunging gown with embellished shoulders at the Directors Guild Awards.
March 31, 2009
4. Dita Von Teese LOTD 02/02/09
Dita Von Teese was her usual glamorous self at a fashion party in Paris in a mint green satin cocktail dress by Elie Saab. We especially love the nipped-in waist and off-the-shoulder neckline.
March 31, 2009
5. Renee Zellweger LOTD 02/02/09Renee showed off her China doll-complexion in a ruby red asymmetrical frock by her fave designer, Carolina Herrera, on the David Letterman show in NYC.
