13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 2, 2010
1. LOTD 020810
Ashley Greene opted for a simple but chic combo of tan wedges and a floaty white frock at the Super Saturday 13 shopping extravaganza.
-
August 2, 2010
2. LOTD 020810
Cheryl Cole slipped back into some fierce heels and ventured out and about in LA, working biker chic in black harems, a leather-look cap and cute crop top.
-
August 2, 2010
3. LOTD 020810
Michelle Trachtenberg worked boho chic as she shopped for fashion treats at the Super Saturday 13 shopping extravaganza. She dressed her on trend floral maxi to perfection with retro-style sunnies and gold jewellery.
-
August 2, 2010
4. LOTD 020810
After dazzling in a number of fabulous frocks for her recent A-Team premiere tour, Jessica Biel changed things up when out and about in Covent Garden in these chic separates. Her pastel pencil skirt and cute flats were summer-perfect teamed with a fresh ruffle-sleeve blouse.
-
August 2, 2010
5. LOTD 020810
Cat Deeley looked party ready as she presented So You Think You Can Dance in this snake-print one-shoulder dress and sky-high chain-detail heels.
August 2, 20101 of 5
LOTD 020810
Ashley Greene opted for a simple but chic combo of tan wedges and a floaty white frock at the Super Saturday 13 shopping extravaganza.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018