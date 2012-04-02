Emma Stone, Kristen Stewart and Selena Gomez light up the Kids' Choice Awards red carpet! PLUS, see who else joins them on the best dressed list!
Monday 2 April, 2012
April 2, 2012
1. Emma Stone in Antonio Berardi
It may have been a kids' party at the Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids Choice Awards, but Emma Stone looked all grown up in a stunning architectural shell top and skater skirt by Antonio Berardi. Teamed with wedges by Alejandro Ingelmo, she showed her simple yet girly aesthetic off to perfection. Let's just hope she didn't get slimed!
April 2, 2012
2. Nicole Kidman in L'Wren Scott
Nicole Kidman was the epitome of chic at the Academy of Country Music Awards in a LBD complete with a sheer panel and contrast collar. Her coral shoes revved the look up a notch.
April 2, 2012
3. Kristen Stewart in Stella McCartney
Kristen Stewart was leggy in lace at the Kids' Choice Awards, where she scooped the gong for Best Movie Actress. In typical K-Stew style, this confection looked anything but saccharine thanks to the addition of a nonchalant ponytail.
April 2, 2012
4. Lily Collins in Zac Posen
Lily Collins made more than an entrance at the Paris premiere of Mirror Mirror in a sweeping floral gown by Zac Posen. It's a fairytale dress!
April 2, 2012
5. Selena Gomez in Dolce & Gabbana
Never one to shy away from a fashion trend, Selena Gomez modelled a cropped top to the Kids' Choice Awards, teaming it with a gleaming metallic skirt and coral coloured heels for a punch of colour. So cute!
