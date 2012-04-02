Monday 2 April, 2012

It may have been a kids' party at the Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids Choice Awards, but Emma Stone looked all grown up in a stunning architectural shell top and skater skirt by Antonio Berardi. Teamed with wedges by Alejandro Ingelmo, she showed her simple yet girly aesthetic off to perfection. Let's just hope she didn't get slimed!

