13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 1, 2010
1. LOTD 010310 Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana hit Milan Fashion Week in golden girl style wearing this wrap-over metallic dress by Max Mara. It seems that the Avatar star is never far away from referencing her spaceage film roles… The metallic hue is a little bit sci-fi but ever so glamorous teamed with a curvy blowdry and nude heels.
-
March 1, 2010
2. LOTD 010310 Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan came over all slinky as she attended the Roberto Cavalli show at Milan Fashion Week. Clearly the king of bling is the ideal sartorial compliment to Lilo's sexy self, and the starlet worked this metallic one strap minidress to perfection.
-
March 1, 2010
3. LOTD 010310 Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard was all elegant glamour at the Cesar Awards in Paris at the weekend. The French star wore a soft golden gown with intricate embroidery teamed with a high updo and barely there make-up for a take on red carpet dressing that was très Français.
-
March 1, 2010
4. LOTD 010310 Kate Moss
Kate Moss worked an ultra-fitted sequin jacket with skinny jeans as she left the Lucky 7 diner in Notting Hill after lunch. We're loving the Kate Moss for Longchamp bag!
-
March 1, 2010
5. LOTD 010310 Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel was all prom-girl pretty at the American Society of Cinematographers Awards in LA. The pale blue dress with outsized waist bow was just the thing for the young starlet. She teamed her frock with undone locks and a sweet clutch bag for a youthful finish.
March 1, 20101 of 5
LOTD 010310 Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana hit Milan Fashion Week in golden girl style wearing this wrap-over metallic dress by Max Mara. It seems that the Avatar star is never far away from referencing her spaceage film roles… The metallic hue is a little bit sci-fi but ever so glamorous teamed with a curvy blowdry and nude heels.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018