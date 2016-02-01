13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 1, 2016
1. Rooney Mara Works A Chic Cold-Shoulder Dress
Rooney Mara worked the cold shoulder trend at the AACTA International Awards.
February 1, 2016
2. Kendall Jenner Gives Us Travel Style Inspo
The model looked chic in a drapey minimalist look.
February 1, 2016
3. Sienna Miller Shows Off Her Cool Signature Style
Sienna Miller looked laidback and cool at 100 Wardour St in a cropped furry jacket, classic skinny jeans and boots, with her hair in a mussed-up bob.
February 1, 2016
4. Diane Kruger Gives Us #BrideGoals In Giambattista Valli
Diane Kruger gave us bridal inspo in a fabulous Giambattista Valli mini dress at the Sidaction Gala Dinner.
February 1, 2016
5. Zendaya Nails The Classic LBD
Zendaya worked a classic black dress at the Daya By Zendaya shoe collection party with a fabulous blonde cropped hairstyle.
