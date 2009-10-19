13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 19, 2009
1. LOTD 191009 Megan Fox
Megan Fox showed us how to steal the show at the Spike TV Awards last night as she rocked up in a ruched scarlet dress with ankle-tie peep-toes. She finished her look with a gorgeous, glamorous updo.
-
October 19, 2009
2. LOTD 191009 Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu looked like a veritable fairy princess as she worked her stunning strapless Monique Lhuillier gown at the Irene Diamond Award gala in New York.
-
October 19, 2009
3. LOTD 191009 Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian totally rocked in a seqin-tastic long-sleeved minidress and black shoe boots as she celebrated her 29th birthday at the Tao nightclub in Las Vegas.
-
October 19, 2009
4. LOTD 191009 Cheryl Cole
It’s not unusual to see Cheryl Cole in our Look of the Day, and the singer looked fantastic again on The X Factor last night in a glowing golden minidress teamed with little bow peeps.
-
October 19, 2009
5. LOTD 191009 Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke was riding high in the music and the style charts yesterday as she was celebrating her single Bad Boys hitting the no. 1 spot whilst looking simply stunning in a cobalt-blue kaftan dress at the Radio One studios. Gorgeous.
