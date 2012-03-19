Diane Kruger is regal in an opulent embroidered gown! PLUS, check out Olivia Palermo, Kate Middleton, Charlize Theron and Lily Collins on today's best-dressed list!
Monday 19 March, 2012
-
March 19, 2012
1. Diane Kruger in Jason Wu
Diane Kruger looked totally regal in a black embroidered cape dress designed by her good pal Jason Wu. The actress brought the designer along as her date to the opening of the palatial St Regis Hotel in Miami. Opulence at its best!
-
March 19, 2012
2. Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo is the latest star to work the trendy peplum at a gala dinner in Germany. The New York fashionista modelled a white gown complete with flared waist for the event, accessorising with gorgeous gold jewellery. A modern-day Grecian goddess!
-
March 19, 2012
3. Lily Collins in Dolce & Gabbana
Snow White beauty Lily Collins was the perfect princess at the LA premiere of Mirror Mirror in a tulle puffball dress complete with gilded embroidery. A slick of red lipstick brought the look to life.
-
March 19, 2012
4. Kate Middleton in Emilia Wickstead
Kate Middleton brought some serious chic to St Patrick's Day in a green belted Emilia Wickstead frock coat, pillar box hat by Lock & Co and brown suede courts by L.K.Bennett to present shamrocks to soldiers in Ireland.
-
March 19, 2012
5. Charlize Theron in Acne
Charlize Theron looked anything but the evil queen she plays in Snow White and the Hunstman at the Human Rights Campaign party in a black draped gown by Acne. A slick ponytail and single-strap sandals kept the look sleek.
