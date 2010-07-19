13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 19, 2010
1. LOTD 190710 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in this stunning floor-length gold gown by Elie Saab for the amFAR Gala in Vienna. She showed off her porcelain complexion a treat with her hair off her face in a slick updo and opted for sultry red lips.
-
July 19, 2010
2. LOTD 190710 Kylie Minogue
Kylie stunned us in this kooky yet elegant Roksanda frock for her appearance on Alan Carr's Chatty Man. Her strappy nude heels and quilted shoulder bag were the perfect finishing touch.
-
July 19, 2010
3. LOTD 190710 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes opted for relaxed glamour in sleek separates and some wow-wedges at a charity benefit in LA.
-
July 19, 2010
4. LOTD 190710 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie never fails to achieve effortless downtime chic, and this boho look was no exception. She added edge to her cute but slightly dishevelled pigtail-plaits with ripped jeans and biker boots as she wandered LA.
-
July 19, 2010
5. LOTD 190710 Jameela Jamil
Golf tournaments may not normally be our first port of call for hunting down fashion hits, but we were wowed by Jameela Jamil's stylish ensemble at a charity match this weekend. She teamed her Grecian-style frock with some stunning turquoise shoe-boots.
July 19, 20101 of 5
LOTD 190710 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese was the epitome of old Hollywood glamour in this stunning floor-length gold gown by Elie Saab for the amFAR Gala in Vienna. She showed off her porcelain complexion a treat with her hair off her face in a slick updo and opted for sultry red lips.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018