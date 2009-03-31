13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Kate Moss LOTD 19/01/09Kate Moss celebrated 35 in style with a four-day birthday party and a different outfit for each of the days. The supermodel kicked off the proceedings on Thursday night but three days and several outfit changes later we saw her continuing yet more festivities in this white mesh vintage dress with a chic black lingerie set peeking through teamed with leopard print high-heels. On anyone else this look would be trashy but La Moss once again manages to look unbelievably cool. InStyle.co.uk can exclusively reveal that each of Kate's birthday looks was put together by stylist and designer, Kate Halfpenny who sourced this white 1930s gown especially for the supermodel on her birthday.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Stella McCartney LOTD 19/01/09Kate Moss's designer pal looked ready to party at the birthday bash in a gold sequinned and seriously pointy booties.
-
March 31, 2009
3. Kate Winslet LOTD 19/01/09Kate Winslet showed off her perfect cleavage at the London premiere of Revolutionary Road in a little black dress with cross-over straps by Narciso Rodriguez. The two-times Golden Globes winner finished the look off with this season's must-have jewellery, oversized hoop earrings by Chopard and a pair of sky-high Roger Vivier heels.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Kate Hudson LOTD 19/01/09Kate Hudson vamped it up at the Bride Wars premiere in Berlin in a skin-tight leather skirt by Temperley and a crisp black shirt.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Margherita Missoni LOTD 19/01/09The Italian beauty jazzed up her strapless LBD with a pair of fierce satin platform sandals at Giambattista Valli's fashion show at the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence.
