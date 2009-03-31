Kate Moss celebrated 35 in style with a four-day birthday party and a different outfit for each of the days. The supermodel kicked off the proceedings on Thursday night but three days and several outfit changes later we saw her continuing yet more festivities in this white mesh vintage dress with a chic black lingerie set peeking through teamed with leopard print high-heels. On anyone else this look would be trashy but La Moss once again manages to look unbelievably cool. InStyle.co.uk can exclusively reveal that each of Kate's birthday looks was put together by stylist and designer, Kate Halfpenny who sourced this white 1930s gown especially for the supermodel on her birthday.