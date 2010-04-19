13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 19, 2010
1. LOTD 190410 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift swapped her usual sequins for wispy chiffon at this year's Country Music Awards. The songstress came over all dreamy in this grey-blue Marchesa gown that fell in soft folds around her body. Taylor teamed the dress with a nude nails and make-up look.
April 19, 2010
2. LOTD 190410 Katy Perry
Katy Perry gave us a great festival fashion tip in just one of her fab Coachella outfits this weekend. Make like Perry and take one cute sundress - Katy's is by Jerell Scott - team with metallic gladiators - Perry's stylist, Johnny Wujek designed these shiny numbers - then pile on the statement jewellery and top the lot with gold-rimmed aviators.
April 19, 2010
3. LOTD 190410 Beyonce
Beyonce Knowles was in her best festival gear at the Coachella fest in this ultra-hip ensemble of leather shorts and cropped lace top. Teamed with biker boots and a gold headband Beyonce's look was festival fashion perfection.
April 19, 2010
4. LOTD 190410 Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman came over all sleek chic at the Country Music Awards in this tuxedo-style dress by L'Wren Scott. The actress wore her hair straight and added a slick of red lipstick for a classic beauty look.
April 19, 2010
5. LOTD 190410 Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell went for nude hues in this tight-fit bodycon number by Herve Leger at the Country Muisc Awards. The actress added matching nude peep-toe heels and a glowing make-up look for a springtime feel.
