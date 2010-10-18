13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 18, 2010
1. Kristen Stewart - lotd 181010
KStew was a total knockout at the Spike TV Scream 2010 Awards in a silver, ivory and black geometric frock by up-and-coming designer GUiSHEM by Guillermo M. Jop. The Twilight star, who picked up the gong for Best Fantasy Actress for her role as Bella in the vampire films, accessorised with classic black courts and a beaming smile.
October 18, 2010
2. Dannii Minogue - lotd 181010
The list of celebrities wearing Victoria Beckham's collection is growing by the day. On the latest episode of X Factor, judge Dannii Minogue ravished in a toga-style gown with a faint digital print running on the diagonal - the same one Mrs B wore to Elton John's Oscar party back in March. A chic chignon and simple gold jewellery by Annoushka added a Sixties feel to the ensemble.
October 18, 2010
3. Cheryl Cole - lotd 181010
Always one to champion Brit designers, Cheryl Cole picked out a fit-and-flare dress with cut-out bust by Christopher Kane for Versus for the latest episode of X Factor. She sweetened up the look with a darling bow-festooned sandals by Valentino - the same pair she teamed with a fierce LBD dress on last week's episode.
October 18, 2010
4. Blake Lively - lotd 181010
Lucky Blake Lively! The Gossip Girl actress is the first celeb to sport this greige parachute dress from Lanvin's spring/summer collection that debuted on the runway just two weeks ago. The Town star matched the tan leather harness on her dress with killer platform sandals and a smattering of studded jewellery. Can we just say WOW!
October 18, 2010
5. Sienna Miller - lotd 181010
Sienna Miller cut a fine figure in this black corseted LBD by Nina Ricci at the Esquire party in London. The stunning actress needed nothing more to complement her frill-edged frock than pointed courts, a glossy mane and a honey-toned tan.
