May 18, 2009
1. lotd 18/05/09 Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz hit Cannes in elegant style, donning this floor-skimming deep green Valentino gown with strapless bustier and slinky skirt split. The British actress is at the film festival to promote her film Agora, in which she has said she did all her own nude scenes; clearly there's no need for a body double with a figure like hers!
May 18, 2009
2. lotd 18/05/09 Monica Bellucci
Mamma mia! Monica Belucci was one sexy lady in her cherry red Dior gown. The Italian beauty attended the Ne Te Retourne Pas film premiere in this curve-hugging dress and teamed it with a sleek ponytail and red clutch bag and the essential diamonds.
May 18, 2009
3. LOTD 18/05/09 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo looked cute in her Chanel ensemble at the Quintessentially party at La Plage in Cannes. Short-shorts, a pussy-bow blouse and tiny tux jacket were a chic alternative to a dress.
May 18, 2009
4. lotd 18/05/09 Elizabeth Banks
Bringing the sparkle and the glamour to the Cannes red carpet, Elizabeth Banks has consistently outshone her peers. She teamed her silver tulip dress with a dishevelled head of curls and sweet bow-festooned white heels.
May 18, 2009
5. lotd 18/05/09 Katie Holmes
Out for dinner in Los Angeles, Katie Holmes wore this ruched navy dress teamed with grey platforms sandals. A shrunken leather jacket over the top gives it a little edge; love the jacket sleeves rolled up for extra fashion points.
