13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 18, 2010
1. LOTD 180110 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was the perfect English rose in her petal-coloured Dolce & Gabbana gown at this year's Golden Globes ceremony. The Brit actress wore her long hair loose and flowing over her shoulders. A pair of matching diamond cuffs and silver clutch bag added to the wow factor.
-
January 18, 2010
2. LOTD 180110 Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox was resplendent in her chic black strapless Victoria Beckham Collection gown at this year's Golden Globes ceremony. A gently beehived hairdo and statement earrings completed the elegant look. Oh, and husband David Arquette came in handy too, as he helpfully held an umbrella over her to save the rain ruining her outfit.
-
January 18, 2010
3. LOTD 180110 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore was spectacular in a nude Atelier Versace gown at the Golden Globes. The actress kept her hair and beauty look simple all the better to show off the heavily embellished detail of the dress. A gold clutch bag finished the look.
-
January 18, 2010
4. LOTD 180110 Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz went for look-at-me scarlet in this statement shouldered Alexander McQueen gown. She finished the glamorous look with a slick of red lipstick and gold cuff.
-
January 18, 2010
5. LOTD 180110 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger went for the goddess factor in this ivory silk Donna Karan gown which she wore with a twinkling bracelet and earrings for the 15th Annual Critics' Choice Awards in LA.
January 18, 20101 of 5
LOTD 180110 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was the perfect English rose in her petal-coloured Dolce & Gabbana gown at this year's Golden Globes ceremony. The Brit actress wore her long hair loose and flowing over her shoulders. A pair of matching diamond cuffs and silver clutch bag added to the wow factor.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018