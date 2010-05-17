Kate Beckinsale shimmered on the Cannes red carpet as she attended the premiere for Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. The actress is on the jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival which means a lot of red carpet appearances and a lot of stunning gowns for this lady. So far so good… This off-the-shoulder nude Gucci Premiere number with glittering bow embellishment and streams of crystal detail was another fine frock from the actress. She completed the look with Chopard sparkles.

