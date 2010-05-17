13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 17, 2010
1. LOTD 170510 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale shimmered on the Cannes red carpet as she attended the premiere for Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. The actress is on the jury for this year's Cannes Film Festival which means a lot of red carpet appearances and a lot of stunning gowns for this lady. So far so good… This off-the-shoulder nude Gucci Premiere number with glittering bow embellishment and streams of crystal detail was another fine frock from the actress. She completed the look with Chopard sparkles.
May 17, 2010
2. LOTD 170510 Camilla Belle
Wowzers! Camilla Belle came over all serious Hollywood red carpet contender in this midnight-blue one-shouldered Gucci Premiere gown at the Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps premiere. Camilla added a high-up hairdo and a slash of red lipstick to the ultra-sexy dress for a stunning look.
May 17, 2010
3. LOTD 170510 Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts was attending the You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger premiere at Cannes in serene style. The actress is one of a clutch of A-listers to wear Gucci Premiere on the Croisette this year and the nude-hued frock with rows of silver sequins made for a sleek, modern take on event dressing. Naomi's bleach-blonde hair was gently curled and a slick of pillar-box red lipstick and Chopard gems completed the modern Marilyn look.
May 17, 2010
4. LOTD 170510 Evangeline Lilly
Evangeline Lily chose a thigh-skimmer of a dress for the Cannes red carpet in this scallop-hemmed Emilio Pucci dress. She added matching navy heels and coordinating eye make-up for the stand-out look.
May 17, 2010
5. LOTD 170510 Carey Mulligan
Cary Mulligan has quickly defined her own brand of red carpet dressing and her appearance at the Wall Street premiere was another example of her individual style. Wearing an Azzaro gown with sparkling collar and bow waist detail the actress added smoky eye make-up and twinkling earrings for a unique red carpet look.
