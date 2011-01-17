13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 17, 2011
1. LOTD 170111
The Love and Other Drugs actress was totally statuesque in a sequinned backless gown by Armani Prive. Just check out the gorgeous caramel hue on Anne! We also adore her uber-glamorous hairstye, which was styled into perfect Veronica Lake curls. We look forward to seeing what gown - or gowns - Annie will sport at The Oscars - she is presenting the show, after all!
SEE ALL THE RED CARPET PHOTOS FROM THE GOLDEN GLOBES
-
January 17, 2011
2. LOTD 170111
Green was a trendy colour at the Golden Globes but no one wore it to such spectacular effect as Angelina Jolie in this svelte sequinned column with fishtail hem. The actress, who was nominated for her turn in The Tourist, attended the ceremony with her longtime partner, Brad Pitt.
SEE ALL THE RED CARPET PHOTOS FROM THE GOLDEN GLOBES
-
January 17, 2011
3. LOTD 170111
The Black Swan beauty was glowing in a blush-coloured empire-waist gown by Viktor + Rolf, decorated with a red rose. Though not as dramatic as some of her usual red carpet gowns, this lovely number is the perfect choice for the mum-to-be, who finished off the look with a chic hair twist.
SEE ALL THE RED CARPET PHOTOS FROM THE GOLDEN GLOBES
-
January 17, 2011
4. LOTD 170111
Like fellow brunettes Angelina Jolie and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Mila also wore green on the red carpet and looked totally ravishing in the shade. We love the sculptural beauty of this asymmetrical, ruffled gown.
SEE ALL THE RED CARPET PHOTOS FROM THE GOLDEN GLOBES
-
January 17, 2011
5. LOTD 170111
The Blue Valentine star chose a pretty daisy-printed gown from the Valentino resort collection. Though not as dramatic as we had hoped, it's totally winning and oh-so Michelle.
SEE ALL THE RED CARPET PHOTOS FROM THE GOLDEN GLOBES
January 17, 20111 of 5
LOTD 170111
The Love and Other Drugs actress was totally statuesque in a sequinned backless gown by Armani Prive. Just check out the gorgeous caramel hue on Anne! We also adore her uber-glamorous hairstye, which was styled into perfect Veronica Lake curls. We look forward to seeing what gown - or gowns - Annie will sport at The Oscars - she is presenting the show, after all!
SEE ALL THE RED CARPET PHOTOS FROM THE GOLDEN GLOBES
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018