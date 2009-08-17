Putting her best foot forward, Victoria Beckham struck a pose in yet another of her fabulous Victoria Beckham Collection frocks as she headed for her second appearance on American Idol. As ever with Posh, every detail of the outfit was a considered choice. Her skyscraper platform shoes were the very same shade of blue as the sheer bodice of her dress. Hair was perfectly coiffed in a sleek side-sweep style and a pair of subtle earrings and a twinkling gold watch finished the look.