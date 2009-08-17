13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 17, 2009
1. LOTD 170809 Victoria Beckham
Putting her best foot forward, Victoria Beckham struck a pose in yet another of her fabulous Victoria Beckham Collection frocks as she headed for her second appearance on American Idol. As ever with Posh, every detail of the outfit was a considered choice. Her skyscraper platform shoes were the very same shade of blue as the sheer bodice of her dress. Hair was perfectly coiffed in a sleek side-sweep style and a pair of subtle earrings and a twinkling gold watch finished the look.
-
August 17, 2009
2. LOTD 170809 Beyonce
Beyoncé kept it cute in a polka-dot playsuit cinched with the most enormous Chanel belt we think we've ever seen! The Single Ladies singer completed her look with a double stranded necklace and platform peep toes.
-
August 17, 2009
3. LOTD 170809 Rihanna
Why wear the celebrity standard travel outfit of jeans, vest and It-bag when you're about to board a plane? Rihanna shuns any type of comfy loungewear looking her usual stylish self as she headed to LAX. Zebra print vest tucked into harem pants that taper to a tight finish around her ankle all teamed with a pair of sharp black courts make this lady's travelling outfit of choice.
-
August 17, 2009
4. LOTS 170809 Sarah Harding
Sarah Harding looked cool in a black minidress teamed with nude platform shoes (how long do her legs look?) and Ray-ban sunglasses. Rather than amping up the glam factor as she's prone to do, Sarah wore her hair slicked back and a pop of nude lipgloss for an effortless look.
-
August 17, 2009
5. LOTD 170809 Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams donned this slinky aubergine-coloured dress as she headed to a TV appearance to promote her latest film, The Time Traveler's Wife. A chic up-do and closed-toe courts make for a ladylike look.
GO ON LOCATION with the A-list
August 17, 20091 of 5
LOTD 170809 Victoria Beckham
Putting her best foot forward, Victoria Beckham struck a pose in yet another of her fabulous Victoria Beckham Collection frocks as she headed for her second appearance on American Idol. As ever with Posh, every detail of the outfit was a considered choice. Her skyscraper platform shoes were the very same shade of blue as the sheer bodice of her dress. Hair was perfectly coiffed in a sleek side-sweep style and a pair of subtle earrings and a twinkling gold watch finished the look.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018