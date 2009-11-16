13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 16, 2009
1. LOTD 161109 Kate Beckinsale
If there's one look Kate Beckinsale does to perfection, it's red carpet dressing. Attending the Museum of Contemporary Art party in LA last night, the star looked knock-out in her one-shouldered teal goddess gown. Inky black nails, smoky eyes and shoulder-sweeper statement earrings added to the drama.
-
November 16, 2009
2. LOTD 161109 Blake Lively
Blake Lively showed off her pins in black microshorts at the premiere of The Private Lives of Pippa Lee in New York at the weekend. But the focal point of the outfit was without a doubt the figure-enhancing white brocade jacket with outsized bow closure on the front. We heart!
-
November 16, 2009
3. LOTD 161109 Chloe Sevigny
Fashion maven Chloe Sevigny did Miuccia proud modelling this look from Miu Miu's A/W 2009 collection at the Prada party in LA. Proving she's one fearsome stylista, she wore the embellished dusty pink dress as it appeared on the runway with grey bra top visible. A pair of sky-high platforms, box clutch and a dishevelled updo finished the look.
-
November 16, 2009
4. LOTD 161109 Zoe Saldana
Star Trek beauty Zoe Saldana went for out and out drama in this sequin strapless gown with a black tulle overlay at the MOCA 30th Anniversary in LA. With a dress this dramatic she kept her beauty and accessories sleek and got her look spot on.
-
November 16, 2009
5. LOTD 161109 Gennifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin went for the doll factor in this pretty white fit and flare dress with black rose detailing. Ginnifer teamed her frock with peep toes and cat eye make-up and totally held her own at the party full of fashionistas.
