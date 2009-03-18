Diane Kruger was the picture of elegance in a two-tone Yves Saint Laurent gown for the Metropolitan Opera gala in New York. This is one girl who never gets it wrong, and the floor-skimming gown she picked for the event was totally fitting for the gala. A royal blue skirt that fell like liquid silk around her ankles was topped with an intricate bustier covered in glittering black sequins which nipped her in at the waist.