13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 18, 2009
1. Diane Kruger LOTD 16/03/09Diane Kruger was the picture of elegance in a two-tone Yves Saint Laurent gown for the Metropolitan Opera gala in New York. This is one girl who never gets it wrong, and the floor-skimming gown she picked for the event was totally fitting for the gala. A royal blue skirt that fell like liquid silk around her ankles was topped with an intricate bustier covered in glittering black sequins which nipped her in at the waist.
March 18, 2009
2. Victoria Beckham LOTD 16/03/09The sun's out and we're feeling all spring-y, as is, so it seems, Victoria Beckham. Posh ensured all eyes were on her in this hot pink Antonio Berardi frock as she stepped out of Claridge's. Style maven Victoria knows that a dress this bright requires no accessorising; a neat pair of courts and slicked-down hair is all she needs to look spot-on.
March 18, 2009
3. Mary-Kate Olsen LOTD 16/03/09When Mary-Kate Olsen makes an appearance on the red carpet, it's inevitably a dramatic one. The actress donned a billowing, black dress which she wore with porcelain pale skin and pillar-box red lips and nails for maximum impact. A waist-cinching Yves Saint Laurent silver belt and croc skin box clutch gave her the elegant polish this look needed for a night at the opera.
March 18, 2009
4. Alexa Chung LOTD 16/03/09
We're loving Alexa Chung's look at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week. Whether that's a dress/cardigan/outsized boyfriend blazer she's wearing we couldn't be sure; but check out those hot tribal Louis Vuitton heels and matching blue bag. Yum!
March 18, 2009
5. Eva Mendes LOTD 16/03/09Eva Mendes works the trend for mustard at the Miu Miu show in Paris. Teaming her pencil-skirted dress with some hot heels, coordinating clutch, necklace and an Alice band, she looks perfectly Parisienne.
Diane Kruger LOTD 16/03/09
