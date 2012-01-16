Charlize Theron is ravishing on the Golden Globes red carpet, but faced stiff competition from Angelina Jolie, Michelle Williams, Rooney Mara and Emma Stone in our best-dressed round-up of the Golden Globes!
Monday 16 January, 2012
January 16, 2012
1. Emma Stone in Lanvin
The Help starlet Emma Stone was effortless in this wine-coloured frock by Alber Elbaz for Lanvin, which showed off her porcelain skin, russet locks and emerald eyes to perfection. We love that the softness of the dress was broken up with a tough eagle-shaped belt for a look that was romantic yet edgy.
January 16, 2012
2. Michelle Williams in Jason Wu
Clad in a sinewy navy Jason Wu column, Michelle Williams picked up the very same Golden Globe award that Marilyn Monroe won over 50 years ago. The film beauty, who played the screen legend in the acclaimed My Week With Marilyn, added a touch of Twenties beauty with a vintage hair band.
January 16, 2012
3. Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace
Angelina Jolie cut a fine figure in an ivory satin gown by Atelier Versace that came complete with a crimson peak at the bust. A matching red pout and on-tone clutch were the perfect splash of colour for this look.
January 16, 2012
4. Rooney Mara in Nina Ricci
Opting for "comfort and simplicity", Rooney Mara was her usual slick self at the Golden Globes in a plunging Nina Ricci number complete with slashed cut-outs. The star of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo certainly proved the adage right - less IS more.
January 16, 2012
5. Charlize Theron in Dior Couture
Clad in this divine blush carpet-sweeper by Dior Couture, you'd never have guessed that Young Adult star and Golden Globe nominee Charlize Theron was battling laryngitis at the Golden Globes. She couldn't have looked more stunning in this confection, which verged more on the sexy side than the girly thanks to the plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Charlize finished the look with a soft side bun and a sweet head band. We ADORE!
