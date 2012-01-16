Monday 16 January, 2012

Clad in this divine blush carpet-sweeper by Dior Couture, you'd never have guessed that Young Adult star and Golden Globe nominee Charlize Theron was battling laryngitis at the Golden Globes. She couldn't have looked more stunning in this confection, which verged more on the sexy side than the girly thanks to the plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Charlize finished the look with a soft side bun and a sweet head band. We ADORE!

SEE ALL THE CELEBRITY PICTURES FROM THE GOLDEN GLOBES