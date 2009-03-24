13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2009
1. Mischa Barton LOTD 16/02/09Paris-residing Mischa returned Stateside to attend the Matthew Williamson store opening during New York Fashion Week, where she modelled a graphic-print minidress and studded Mary-Janes. The actress caught up with pal Lindsay Lohan and her ex-stylist Rachel Zoe at the celebrity bash.
-
March 24, 2009
2. Lindsay Lohan LOTD 16/02/09Lindsay Lohan was looking super-petite in a sparkly off-the-shoulder minidress by Matthew Williamson at the designer's New York store opening. She teamed the dress with patent courts, a matching skinny belt and sheer tights.
-
March 24, 2009
3. Poppy Delevigne LOTD 16/02/09
British beauty Poppy Delevigne bucked the trend for short dresses and hit the Matthew Williamson store opening in printed maxi topped off with a cool leather bomber jacket.
-
March 24, 2009
4. Mary-Kate Olsen LOTD 16/02/09Mary-Kate Olsen was ready for business at a Saks Fifth Avenue training seminar for her and sister Ashley's clothing line, The Row, in a black and white balloon-sleeved jacket, frilly skirt and killer booties.
-
March 24, 2009
5. Freida Pinto LOTD 16/02/09Freida Pinto braved the cold to unveil the new wing of London department store Liberty, which has undergone a month-long refurbishment, in a pink belted dress and fabulous diamanté-encrusted sandals.
