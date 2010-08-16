13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 16, 2010
1. LOTD 160810
Madonna was one foxy lady at her 52nd birthday party in gunmetal grey fitted dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The Material Girl, who was accompanied to the Shoreditch House bash by her boyfriend Jesus Luz and daughter Lourdes, accessorised the outfit with a crucifix necklace (daughter Lola sported a Mini-Me version) and simple black patent court shoes.
-
August 16, 2010
2. LOTD 160810
Renee Zellweger teamed a simple shift dress with killer strappy sandals and an out-sized Prada bag while out and about in LA.
-
August 16, 2010
3. LOTD 160810
Freida Pinto was looking suitably glamorous as she touched down at Heathrow airport in a navy and black dress, wrap cardi and navy Salvatore Ferragamo pumps. Jet-set fabulous!
-
August 16, 2010
4. LOTD 160810
Gossip Girl Jessica Szohr was a veritable knockout at the Breakthrough of the Year Awards in LA in a black and sheer panelled minidress and platform peep-toe heels. Va-va-voom!
-
August 16, 2010
5. LOTD 160810
AnnaLynne McCord, star of hit teen show 90210, was glowing in an olive-coloured bandage dress by Hervé Léger and nude Christian Louboutin heels at the Breakthrough of the Year Awards. Both hues perfectly complemented her golden tan perfectly.
