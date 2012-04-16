Festival season is upon us! See the fashion parade at Coachella, led by Diane Kruger, right here...
Monday 16 April, 2012
-
April 16, 2012
1. Diane Kruger in Lacoste
Trust Diane Kruger to throw together a killer Coachella get-up. For the Lacoste Live pool party, the actress teamed a panelled shirt dress by Lacoste with desert boots and a suede satchel for some rock & roll in the sun.
-
April 16, 2012
2. Kate Bosworth in Mulberry
Kate Bosworth hit the Mulberry Firepit party at Coachella in the fashion label’s Multicolour Ditzy Daisy sundress and drool-worthy Mini Lily bag. She dressed the look down with the black studded sneakers – they’re top of our wish list, festival or no festival!
-
April 16, 2012
3. Lily Collins in Mulberry
Mirror Mirror beauty Lily Collins was also clad in head-to-toe Mulberry for the Brit label’s Firepit bash at Coachella. Teaming her boucle windbreaker and the Bonkers Beach print scarf with rolled-up jeans and raffia platform sandals, she was the perfect hybrid of posh and casual.
-
April 16, 2012
4. Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde was dressed down to perfection in a colour-block maxidress topped with a denim jacket and accessorised with a pair of bright pink Converse trainers.
-
April 16, 2012
5. Jessica Alba in Giambattista Valli
Jessica Alba jazzed up her LBD by Giambattista Valli with a pair of acid yellow and white geometric heels by Roger Vivier. They’re the ultimate wardrobe boost!
