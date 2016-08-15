13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 15, 2016
1. Sophie Turner Does Casj Summer Style
You can't beat a romper.
-
August 15, 2016
2. Kate Foley Gives Us Garden Party Inspo
Florals don't have to be boring.
-
August 15, 2016
3. Pixie Lott Wears A Pair Of Mini Denim Cut-Offs
They don't have to be festival traj.
-
August 15, 2016
4. Jennifer Lopez Goes All 70s
That is one very denim jumpsuit.
-
August 15, 2016
5. Nicole Kidman Is Our City Break Stylespo
Chic and good for covering pale complexions.
