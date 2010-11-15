13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 15, 2010
1. LOTD 151110
Natalie Portman was utterly divine at the Academy Governors Awards in a magenta asymmetrical gown by Lanvin and matching strappy sandals by Stella McCartney. The Black Swan actress kept the rest simple with a chic up-do and elegant gold jewellery.
-
-
November 15, 2010
3. LOTD 151110
Kirsten Dunst looked straight out of Hollywood's silver screen era in her long tiered Chanel dress, glittering diamond chandeliere earrings and bright red lips at the Artist Meuseum Happening at MOCA, which was sponsored by the fashion house. And with her platinum locks styled in a perfectly-textured bob, she's a modern-day Grace Kelly.
-
November 15, 2010
4. LOTD 151110
Rising star Elle Fanning is certainly a fashionista-in-the-making - check out her darling flared frock with sweet black bow belt and matching shoes! Age-appropriate and on trend, we can't wait to see what the Somewhere actress has in store for us next!
-
November 15, 2010
5. LOTD 151110
Songstress Gwen Stefani made a welcome return to the red carpet in a fringed and embellished LBD by Chanel at the Artist Meuseum Happening at MOCA alongside hubby Gavin Rossdale. The mum-of-two finished off the look with her trademark red lips.
