13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 15, 2010
1. LOTD 150310 Dakota Fanning
Twilight Eclipse star Dakota Fanning made an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a leg-baring LBD and cool strappy shoes. We love her uber-polished, centre-parted hair.
-
March 15, 2010
2. LOTD 150310 Chloe Sevigny
We absolutely adore Chloë Sevigny at the Barry Munday film screening at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin. Her spring-fresh floral minidress and peep-toes ankle boots are feminine, sexy and modern, and the on-trend smart blazer adds edge to the soft look. Gorgeous.
-
March 15, 2010
3. LOTD 150310 Ashley Greene
Twilight's Ashley Greene was all romance and ruffles as she stepped out in LA in a pretty pastel top and skinny jeans. The actress headed to Starbucks after leaving the Bill Howey Acting Studio.
-
March 15, 2010
4. LOTD 150310 Mischa Barton
Hippie chick: Mischa Barton oozed a peace and love vibe as she attended the Make-a-Wish Foundation charity event in LA wearing a floral head band and a flower-print blouse. She finished the look with jeans, flat tan boots and a 70s-style long pendant necklace.
-
March 15, 2010
5. LOTD 150310 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was simply stunning as she worked a host of spring trends in one fabulous look at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Abu Dhabi. Nude? Check. One-shouldered? Check. Lace? Check. And don't forget the hair trend: plaits. Gwyneth's got it going on!
