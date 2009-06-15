13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 15, 2009
1. LOTD 150609 Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal went for a 40s style dress with nipped in waist as she attended the premiere of her film SherryBaby at the Quai de Loire Theatre in Paris this weekend. She kept her beauty look minimal and natural, save a slash of scarlet lipstick which tied in nicely with her red heels.
-
June 15, 2009
2. LOTD 150609 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston went for full-on shine in this metallic mini-dress at the Crystal and Lucy awards in Los Angeles. The teeny strapless frock showed off her honed figure to perfection and a pair of nude heels ensured her legs looked even longer. Jen certainly did shine on the night - she picked up the award for helping expand the visibility of women in film.
-
June 15, 2009
3. LOTD 150609 Hayden Panettiere
It's nice to see Hayden Pannetiere wearing something a little more youthful than her frequently very formal red carpet gowns. The Heroes starlet went for an on-trend distressed denim dress for a night out in Los Angeles. She topped her frock with a nude jacket and peach heels for a smart finish.
-
June 15, 2009
4. LOTD 150609 Megan Fox
Megan Fox was at the premiere for Transformers in Berlin in this daring red dress. The one-shouldered finish, ruched detailing at the waist and thigh-high split just scream goddess and the gorgeous Megan most definitely has the figure to pull this revealing dress off.
-
June 15, 2009
5. LOTD 150609 Halle Berry
Halle Berry went for drop-dead glamour in this pink dream of a dress by Marchesa at the Shanghai Film Festival in China. The pale blush pink is saved from being too girly by the dash of silver embellishment across the bodice and Halle finished the look with a cuff and silver heels.
