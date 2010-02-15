Penelope Cruz made serious impact in a floor-skimming white gown at the Goya film awards in Madrid at the weekend. The slim-fit shape and crescent bodice made for a sleek, modern take on the goddess gown which Penelope teamed with loose, swept back hair and long shoulder-sweeper earrings by Chopard and a sliver clutch by Roger Vivier. Elegant perfection.

