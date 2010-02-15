13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 15, 2010
1. LOTD 150210 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz made serious impact in a floor-skimming white gown at the Goya film awards in Madrid at the weekend. The slim-fit shape and crescent bodice made for a sleek, modern take on the goddess gown which Penelope teamed with loose, swept back hair and long shoulder-sweeper earrings by Chopard and a sliver clutch by Roger Vivier. Elegant perfection.
-
February 15, 2010
2. LOTD 150210 Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne was pretty in a peachy nude frock at New York Fashion Week. Kelly went for a full-on ladylike look wearing her frock with gloves, chain-handled Chanel bag, Alice band and fluffy pooch.
SEE THE FASHION AND CELEBS AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK
-
February 15, 2010
3. LOTD 150210 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham was surprisingly dressed down as she made an appearance at New York Fashion Week. The Posh one went for a pair of her own brand skinny black jeans with ankle boots and a tuxedo jacket over a slogan T-shirt.
-
February 15, 2010
4. LOTD 150210 Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez went for a nude look to appear on The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon in this wrap-over frock with outsized print and nude heels.
-
February 15, 2010
5. LOTD 150210 Sophia Bush
Sophia Bush was demure but on-trend in her cap-sleeved minidress at the Alice + Olivia show at New York Fashion Week. Teaming her frock with nude strappy heels, tousled locks and barely there make-up this was a laidback but dressed up look.
SEE MORE STARS AT NEW YORK FASHION WEEK
February 15, 20101 of 5
LOTD 150210 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz made serious impact in a floor-skimming white gown at the Goya film awards in Madrid at the weekend. The slim-fit shape and crescent bodice made for a sleek, modern take on the goddess gown which Penelope teamed with loose, swept back hair and long shoulder-sweeper earrings by Chopard and a sliver clutch by Roger Vivier. Elegant perfection.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018