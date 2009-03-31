13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 31, 2009
1. Jennifer Connelly LOTD 15/12/08The fashion-forward Jennifer Connelly wowed the crowd on the David Letterman Show in a statement LBD by her favourite label Balenciaga, teamed with seriously strappy heels.
March 31, 2009
2. Jennifer Aniston LOTD 15/12/08Jennifer Aniston may not be the world's most exciting dresser, but no one knows how to work a LBD quite like her. The actress hit the premiere of her latest flick, Marley and Me, in this fabulous strapless number by Valentino.
March 31, 2009
3. Beyonce LOTD 15/12/08Mrs Jay-Z wore a dramatic belted black gown to the 40 Principales Music Awards in Madrid, Spain.
March 31, 2009
4. Cameron Diaz LOTD 15/12/08Cameron Diaz was ladylike at the opening night of Shrek: The Musical on Broadway in an embellished white dress topped with a black opera coat. We adore her bright red lips.
March 31, 2009
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley LOTD 15/12/08The Burberry model dresses up a pair of skinny black trousers and leather jacket with statement chandelier earrings at the Elaine Ferguson Exhibition at the Scream Gallery.
